MUSKEGON — Hart dominated early and often Tuesday night against Muskegon Catholic and was rewarded with a 67-30 victory.

The Pirates (7-1) raced out to a 25-7 lead after a quarter and scored 14 points in each of the remaining frames.

"The Pirates started out using pressure defense to create a lot of easy transition buckets, but also looked very sharp and executed well in their half-court sets," Hart coach Travis Rosema said.

Jayd Hovey had a big night for Hart, with 20 points and nine steals. Nicole Rockwell chipped in 13 points, and Kendall Williamson grabbed 13 rebounds.