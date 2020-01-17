HART — Hart scored a huge win Friday against Montague in West Michigan Conference play, 39-31, to move into a tie with the Wildcats atop the league at 6-1.

The Pirates relied on their two best assets, sophomore Jayd Hovey and great team defense, to get the win. Hovey had 25 points, including sinking 8-of-10 free throws late in the game, and Hart finished the game on a 17-4 scoring run.

"Every girl played great defense and worked hard," Hart coach Travis Rosema said.

Hart led 10-2 after a quarter before the Wildcats stormed back. Montague held the lead at halftime and through most of the third quarter before Hart rallied.

Nicole Rockwell added 10 points for Hart, which is now 10-1 overall.