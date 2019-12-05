HART — Coming off a regional finals berth and returning many of its key players, the expectations for Hart girls basketball were high coming into the season. The Pirates did nothing Tuesday to tamp them down.

Hart dominated the game against fellow defending district champ Pentwater from the tip-off, relentlessly attacking on defense and getting easy baskets, ultimately rolling to a 60-21 victory.

“Coming into the week, we kind of thought we had more athletes than Pentwater, so we talked about starting early, jumping out on them early,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “Last year, I thought we let a lot of teams hang around with us, and ended up winning five or six closer games than they wanted to, so I thought we executed our press and up-tempo game quite well.”

Hart wasted no time taking command of the game. Nicole Rockwell knocked down a three-pointer early, and Jayd Hovey scored a three-point play on a steal, forcing a Pentwater timeout barely a minute into the contest. Hovey then recorded another three-point play out of the timeout, making it 9-0, and it would get no closer.

The Falcons entered the game with Terra Cluchey as the clear facilitator for the first time after the graduation of Julia Hall from a season ago, and between that factor and Pentwater’s inexperience in other parts of the lineup, it was a recipe for Hart’s press to cause problems. Kendall Williamson and Rockwell each had seven steals in the game.

“That’s going to be a nice piece of film to go back (and look at), because we did have a lot of success against it when we were patient,” Falcons’ coach Joe Gorton said. “We have a lot of new varsity players who are not used to the speed and intensity of a varsity game. That kind of overwhelmed us when they pressed us. Not to say it wasn’t a great press, but I think we could beat it routinely if we go back and examine what went right and what went wrong. That was one of our strengths last year.”

As the game wore on and Hart took further command, Hovey unleashed a newer wrinkle to her game — long-distance shooting. The sophomore didn’t do a lot of that last year, but you’d never have known it watching her smoothly knock down three treys in the first half on her way to a game-high 25 points.

“Jayd didn’t shoot a lot of threes last year,” Rosema said. “She’s capable of doing it. She’s worked hard on getting better at that. Kendall (Williamson) didn’t shoot well tonight, but she’s another one who’s put a lot of time in shooting threes. Taylor (Munoz), in practice, has been knocking them down. It didn’t really surprise me. We’re pretty good at shooting the ball.”

Hart’s lead surpassed 20 early in the second quarter and never got smaller than that. The biggest cheer of the night from the Pirate crowd came when foreign exchange student Rikke Wollmer knocked down a triple of her own late in the game.

Pentwater, meanwhile, was battling injuries, particularly to forward Jhordan Miller-Rowe, whose shoulder is beat up. The Falcon senior is being counted on to be the offense’s centerpiece, Gorton said, but her injury and Hart’s fast-paced play combined to keep her out of the score book. The coach is confident she’ll be a huge factor in future games, especially once she heals up.

“I kind of handled her with kid gloves tonight,” Gorton said of Miller-Rowe. “I wasn’t going to put a non-league game on her. Once the game was out of reach, I kind of felt, I’m going to lay back and rest that. We don’t have to play again until next Wednesday, so we’re not going to put that added stress on that shoulder.

“She’s a great ballplayer, and I think we’ve got great things to come from her. We just need to figure out the path to that.”

Gorton said there are plenty of things Pentwater can take from the way the game played out, from the increased game speed to the crowd atmosphere, which he said resembled that of a district game.

“When you go in and the crowd is a group that rattles you, a quality crowd, they get after the girls,” Gorton said. “I’ve had teams in the past that have kind of crumbled under that adversity, and today, they kept their heads high.

“They were all looking me in the eye in the locker room, and that’s the first step. They know there’s work to do, but they’re all willing to be out here tomorrow. I’m super proud of their effort and willingness to go again tomorrow.”

Cluchey led the Falcons with nine points in the defeat.

The Pirates, meanwhile, got 16 points from Rockwell in addition to Hovey’s 25, and looked every bit a team with sky-high goals. They’ll find out pretty quickly just how high this team might fly later in the week, when they visit Oakridge, the reigning queens of the West Michigan Conference, albeit a team that sustained heavy graduation losses.

“I think we can just continue our pressing defense and up-tempo mentality, and that’s a game I think we can take,” Rosema said. “I love where our team is at this year.”

PENTWATER (21) Cluchey 3 2-5 9, Adams 2 0-0 5, Hugo 1 0-1 2, Powers 1 1-2 3, Breitner 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 3-12 21.

HART (60) Noggle 1 0-4 2, Rockwell 6 2-4 16, Munoz 1 0-0 2, Weesies 0 1-2 1, Copenhaver 0 1-2 1, Wollmer 1 0-0 3, Eisenlohr 2 0-2 4, Hovey 8 6-6 25, Williamson 3 0-0 6.

Pentwater.... 6 7 3 5 — 21

Hart............22 19 12 7 — 60

Three-point goals — Pentwater 2 (Cluchey, Adams), Hart 6 (Rockwell 2, Wollmer, Hovey 3). Total fouls — Pentwater 17, Hart 20. Fouled out — Pentwater: Kenney. Hart: Gonzalez. JV score — Hart 57, Pentwater 4.