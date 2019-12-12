MUSKEGON — If last Tuesday’s lopsided season-opening Hart win over Pentwater was a sign that these Pirates plan to live up to high expectations, Friday saw a Hart team that has designs on surpassing them.

The Pirates were spectacular in every aspect Friday against West Michigan Conference titan Oakridge, blowing out the Eagles 56-34 to mark themselves as the WMC favorites.

“The game meant a lot to us as a team because of the history in the matchup and dominance Oakridge has had in the conference,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “We knew this was a great opportunity to see where we are at as a team and program.”

The game marked the first time Oakridge had lost at home to a league opponent since Shelby’s 2012-13 team got the best of the Eagles in a season where the two schools shared the WMC title. It was the first time Hart had beaten Oakridge since 2004, and the first time the Pirates had done so on the road since 2001.

And it was never in doubt.

The Pirates rolled to a 16-2 lead after a quarter, even though they missed a few easy shots along the way.

“Second quarter was closer, but we regrouped at halftime and pulled away,” Rosema said.

Jayd Hovey had an impressive game, with 15 points and six rebounds, and Nicole Rockwell notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards, adding five steals. Rylee Noggle chipped in nine points.

The Pirates’ victory probably changes outside perception going forward, but Rosema said the team will remain focused on what it needs to do to improve.

“It was nice to get the victory but we understand we have things to work on to be able to met our goals,” Rosema said.