HESPERIA — Hart shook off a hangover from its biggest conference win in years, as well as a scrappy and hardworking Hesperia team, to come away with a 40-32 victory Tuesday night to improve to 3-0.

It wasn’t a night to remember for the Pirates (3-0), who beat the Panthers by barely one-third the margin they’d tossed off Oakridge four days prior, but coach Travis Rosema sort of liked it that way, hoping the game can serve as a rallying point for his team.

“I just told the girls in the locker room that we’re going to learn more from this, from battling through a 10-point or eight-point game, than we would if it was a blowout,” Rosema said. “At the same time, you’d rather play a bad game this early in the season than later in the season.

“I guess you could say it was a hangover. The excitement level for the girls is high. We’re getting a lot of praise in the media from certain publications. We haven’t had that before, and we’ve got to learn how to handle that.”

Hesperia (0-2), in part due to Hart’s athleticism advantage and mostly due to its short bench, with only seven players, played a 2-3 zone defense most of the game, and it stifled a previously potent Hart team, holding the Pirates without a three-pointer and to 24 percent shooting from the field.

More to the point, the Panthers also weren’t rolling over for Hart, coming at them with aggressive defense at times and rebounding well early on.

“I was really pleased with our effort tonight and the kids were pleased,” Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. “At some point, we’ll have to convert ‘pleased’ into wins, but I couldn’t be happier with the way we played.”

The Panthers returned exactly one player, Emily Bayle, with any relevant varsity experience from a season ago, and Bayle spearheaded the Panthers on both ends, scoring 13 points and diving all over the floor to make plays. But she did get some help from teammates, particularly Emmi Tinkham, who showed toughness on the inside and managed eight points.

Hart led most of the way, but Hesperia refused to fade and took the lead, 25-24, early in the third quarter on a breakaway layup by Bayle. It took until the final quarter for the shorthanded Panthers to sputter, as they began turning the ball over, and Hart stepped up its hustle in that time as well.The Pirates led by as many as 12 late in the game.

“I kind of think that what happened to us is that we just got awfully tired,” Grodus said. “I think that showed. I think we ran out of gas. That’s because they gave me everything they had.”

Hart, meanwhile, was able to overcome some frustrating moments, as it surely entered the game confident it would pick up another win and found the going tougher than expected.

“Before this game, I think we were 38-8 or 40-8 in first quarters, starting fast,” Rosema said. “Credit Hesperia, they just came out and outworked us the first two quarters, I thought. We kind of talked to the girls about that at halftime, that they’re outworking us and that’s why they’re in the game.

“Definitely some frustration, but you don’t apologize for winning. Bottom line is we got the win. We didn’t do the things we wanted to do, but the game film is going to help us learn and grow from here.”

Jayd Hovey led Hart with 10 points and Nicole Rockwell had eight, with Xasha Gonzalez, Rylee Noggle and Aspen Boutell chipping in six points each. The offense’s struggles were unlike a team that had gone for 60 and 57 points in the first two contests.

“We just have to go back and get better, look at the game film and see what we can do if anyone plays us like that,” Rosema said. “I know we had two other teams we’re going to play in the stands tonight.”

The Panthers’ only clear weakness Tuesday was turnovers, as their ballhandlers struggled to hold up against the Hart pressure, an understandable weakness given their inexperience. Grodus is confident the team will improve in that respect and others, too.

“We had a ‘come together’ moment tonight,” Grodus said. “I think we’re going to get better and better every game. I’m really happy and I’m really pleased with their effort. It’s a great group of kids to coach and it’s fun to watch them play...Right now, we’re showing that we’re trying to crawl before we walk and walk before we run. We’re definitely still in the crawl stage, but we took a few upright steps today.”

HART (40) Noggle 2 2-4 6, Gonzalez 2 2-3 6, Rockwell 3 2-5 8, Munoz 0 0-1 0, Hovey 5 0-1 10, Boutell 2 2-2 6, Williamson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-16 40.

HESPERIA (32) Romero 1 0-0 2, Bayle 5 3-4 13, Castillo 1 1-2 3, Tinkham 4 0-0 8, Homfeld 1 0-1 2, McKinnon 1 2-3 4. Totals 13 6-10 32.

Hart...........10 14 9 7 — 40

Hesperia.... 9 10 9 4 — 32

Three-point goals — None. Total fouls — Hart 14, Hesperia 16. JV score — Hart 59, Hesperia 23.