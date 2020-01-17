KENT CITY — Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester knows people can't help but look at the score, especially after Kent City beat the Panthers Friday 77-16, but he hopes people look closer at the team behind it, because he likes what he's seeing.

"We continue to improve every game," Worcester said. I have a young group of men who come out every game and give it 100 percent. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of these guys...You really have to be at each practice and game to see the progression these kids have made since the beginning of the season.

"This is the beginning of what will be a great program."

The high-scoring Eagles raced out to a 25-3 lead after a quarter and never looked back.

Hunter Gudyka scored six points to lead Hesperia (0-8, 0-4 Central State Activities Association Silver).