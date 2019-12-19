HESPERIA — The cliché move after a team loses a lopsided game, as Hesperia did to Calvary Christian Monday night by a 67-46 score, is to point out its effort all the way to the end of the game.

For the Panthers, though, it wasn’t a cliché. Their late efforts, which included outsourcing the Eagles 18-11 in the fourth quarter, were good enough that Calvary coach Brad Richards could be heard informing his team that Hesperia had “kicked our butts” in the final eight minutes.

Hesperia (1-3) could take that, at least, from a game in which they were outmatched mostly by Eagles’ star senior Kelsey Richards, the coach’s daughter. Richards scored 32 points in the game, with Lizzie Cammenga adding 20.

“It’s a question of a team with a lot of experience versus a team that’s growing, and learning to play together,” Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. “We’re just starting to find who we are and what we are. We have a big future ahead of us, but they’re farther down the road than we are because they have all that experience.”

Hesperia was right with the Eagles most of the first quarter, but with the score 10-8 Calvary late in the frame, the visitors took command, kicking off a scoring binge that at one point reached 31-6 and essentially clinched the win.

At halftime, though, facing a 43-16 deficit, Hesperia collected itself and recast the rest of the evening into a series of shorter games, knowing the full game was likely out of reach.

“We just went in and talked about it and said, hey, we dug ourselves into a hole,” Grodus said. “There are no 40-point baskets, so let’s play some four-minute games and see what we can do.”

The Panthers did that, playing much tougher defensively and getting some offense going mostly by throwing the ball to Emily Bayle and seeing what happened. Bayle scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half and created opportunities for teammates Allison Homfeld, who had 10 second-half points and 12 for the game, and Becci Castillo, who scored six of her 10 after the break.

More than that, Bayle continued to play as if the game depended on each possession, flying around defensively and vocally leading the team, even after she was subbed out of the game with a couple of minutes left. That in turn galvanized the rest of the Panthers to keep going hard. It was a remarkable sight, but not one that surprised Grodus or any other Panther.

“She’s such a great leader and has such a great motor,” Grodus said of the junior star. “She just goes and goes and goes. She never wants to come out of the game. I’ve always got to fight her to give her a break. What coach wouldn’t be happy with an athlete like that?”

Grodus said Calvary represents the sort of team Hesperia wants to become, one he believes it can become given more experience.

“That’s where we want to be,” Grodus said. “They have really good players. They play really well together. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. We just have to play poised and controlled like they do.

“I see flashes of that. It’s coming together. After the break, we’ll come back and game by game, our confidence is going to grow and our experience is going to grow.”

CALVARY CHRISTIAN (67) Wilson 1 0-0 3, Anhalt 3 2-4 9, Cammenga 9 2-4 20, Payton 1 0-0 2, Richards 12 6-8 32, Cheema 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 11-18 67.

HESPERIA (46) Romero 1 0-0 2, Bayle 9 3-6 22, Castillo 4 0-0 10, Homfeld 6 0-1 12. Totals 20 3-7 46.

Calvary Christian....17 26 13 11 — 67

Hesperia................. 8 8 12 18 — 46

Three-point goals — Calvary Christian 4 (Wilson, Anhalt, Richards 2), Hesperia 3 (Bayle, Castillo 2). Total fouls — Calvary Christian 10, Hesperia 17. JV score — Hesperia 42, Calvary Christian 41 (2 OT).