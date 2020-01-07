HESPERIA — Hesperia kept Monday's game against Mason County Central close up to the final minutes, but couldn't quite steal the win, losing a 40-32 decision.

The Panthers got as close as two points in the fourth quarter, but ran out of gas, coach Vince Grodus said.

"This was a very physical game," Grodus added.

Emily Bayle scored 16 points and had three steals for Hesperia. Emmi Tinkham grabbed 12 rebounds. Nyah Tyron countered with 14 points for the Spartans.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (40) Quigley 3 0-0 8, Janicki 3 0-0 8, Tyron 6 1-2 14, VanDyke 2 3-4 7, Miller 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 7-10 40.

HESPERIA (32) Romero 2 0-0 6, Frees 1 0-0 2, Bayle 4 8-10 16, Castillo 2 0-0 4, Tinkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 8-10 32.

Mason Co....5 11 13 11 — 40

Hesperia......6 6 15 7 — 32

Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 5 (Quigley 2, Janicki 2, Tyron), Hesperia 2 (Romero 2). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 13, Hesperia 11. Fouled out — Bayle. Technical foul — Tyron. JV score — Mason Co. Central 49, Hesperia 6.