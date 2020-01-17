KENT CITY — There was nothing Hesperia could do to slow down the second-ranked Kent City Eagles Friday, and the hosts delivered a 63-17 haymaker to the Panthers.

Hesperia (3-6, 2-2 Central State Activities Association Silver) trailed 29-6 after a quarter, thanks to seven Eagle three-pointers, and was never able to get closer.

"Kent City is a well coached team with experienced athletes," Panthers' coach Vince Grodus said. "They certainly deserve to be rated #2 in the state."

Emily Bayle scored 10 points for Hesperia, and Emmi Tinkham grabbed nine rebounds.