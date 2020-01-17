MESICK — With one starter out for the game and two others battling with injuries during the contest, it was just too much for Pentwater’s girls basketball team to overcome as they fell to Mesick Friday night, 26-23.

“It was a close game the whole way and I was really proud of the effort my girls gave,” said Falcons head coach Joe Gorton. “We are just consumed by injuries right now.”

Offense was hard to come by in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs took a 6-3 lead into the second quarter. Mesick extended that lead in the second quarter, getting 11 points from five different players, as the Falcons trailed 17-12 at the break.

Pentwater kept fighting in the third, as they outscored the Bulldogs 8-3 to tie the ball game up heading into the final stanza.

It was more of the same from the first quarter however, as the Falcons were only able to muster three points with Mesick’s Grace Hawk scoring all six of the Bulldogs points in the quarter, as they held on for the win.

Mikaylyn Kenney was the leading scorer for the Falcons with nine points while Makaylah Cornelisse added 10 rebounds.

PENTWATER (23) Cluchey 3 0-0 6, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Kenney 4 1-2 9, Hugo 0 3-4 3, Powers 1 0-0 2, Cornelisse 0 1-5 1. Totals 8 5-11 23.

MESICK (26) Hillia 2 0-0 5, Abraham 2 0-0 4, Blach 2 0-0 4, Harp 2 1-2 5, Hawk 2 4-8 8. Totals 10 5-11 26.

Pentwater....3 9 8 3 — 23

Mesick.........6 11 3 6 — 26

Three-point goals — Mesick 1 (Hillia). Total fouls — Pentwater 15, Mesick 12. Fouled out — Mesick: Akom.