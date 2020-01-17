MANISTEE — It doesn't get more dramatic than drilling a half-court shot at the buzzer to win your team a game. Thursday night at Manistee Catholic, Pentwater's Gannon McDonough got to live that dream.

The Falcons' guard connected on a bank shot from the middle of the court as overtime expired to give Pentwater a 53-51 win that put them in command of the West Michigan D League race.

"What a night and moment to remember," Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said. "The entire game was a battle from start to finish. The Falcons worked as a team to defend strong offense from the Sabers."

Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had a huge game for Pentwater, scoring 26 points and hitting 5-of-9 three-point attempts, and Khole Hofmann chipped in a double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Plummer-Eisenlohr also had four steals in the win.

PENWATER (53) Nyberg 1 0-1 2, McDonough 2 1-2 6, Plummer-Eisenlohr 9 3-7 26, Hofmann 6 5-6 17, Stoneman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-16 53.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (52) Barnett 4 2-2 10, Luna 2 0-1 4, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Mikolajczak 9 10-16 28, Johnson 1 3-4 6. Totals 18 15-23 52.

Pentwater............ 7 17 12 11 6 — 53

Manistee Cath....12 8 11 16 4 — 52

Three-point goals — Pentwater 6 (Plummer-Eisenlohr 5, McDonough), Manistee Catholic 1 (Johnson). Total fouls — Pentwater 18, Manistee Catholic 16. Fouled out — Hofmann, Barnett. Technical fouls — Hofmann.