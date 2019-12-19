PENTWATER — At halftime of Tuesday’s West Michigan D League rivalry battle between Pentwater and Walkerville, Falcons’ coach Ashley Wojtas saw her team up a dozen points, but felt the offense could improve. So Pentwater emphasized going inside more in the second half.

It was a wise move, as the Falcons were far more effective on offense and rolled to a 63-24 win in the county matchup.

“We went away from the threes in the second half,” Wojtas said. “We made some and missed quite a few in the first half. We thought, let’s drive the ball, let’s get to the rack, let’s feed our posts, and see what damage that does. The second half was by far more productive doing that rather than standing out and shooting threes.”

Up 26-14 at halftime, Pentwater started on the slow side early in the third quarter, going scoreless the first couple of minutes. Walkerville got one early basket but could get no closer in that span, and the Falcons came alive late in the quarter, ending up with a 21-6 scoring run against Walkerville.

Wojtas said the key for the Falcons was communicating on defense, as well as cleaning up the glass inside, adding that she “tried a lot of things” to see how her team would respond.

“Sometimes we’re just flat,” Wojtas said. “We’re on our heels, we’re not up on our toes, and we’re not having our hands ready. We have a couple of big voices in there, and we have to talk more defensively. I’m happy with how we played in the paint. I think we did a nice job rebounding and got nice outlet (passes).”

One very nice thing for the Falcons to see was a big game from Gannon McDonough. The senior guard missed the first game with an injury and missed all nine field goals in the second game, but Tuesday saw him come alive, scoring seven first-quarter points on his way to 17 for the game, which tied with teammate Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr for the game high. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, and Plummer-Eisenlohr was 7-of-11.

Overall, Pentwater connected on 47 percent of its field goal attempts, a number any coach would be happy to see.

Ethan Wilkinson led Pentwater on the boards with nine. McDonough had four assists, and Plummer-Eisenlohr had four steals.

It was a rough night for Walkerville’s offense, which couldn’t seem to keep possession. The Falcons flustered the Wildcats into bad passes, and Walkerville made a few unforced errors as well, dribbling into traffic and throwing the ball away. Alex Sheehy led the ‘Cats with 10 points. He and Shane Achterhof hit consecutive three-pointers late in the second quarter that briefly kept Walkerville within shouting distance of Pentwater, but those opportunities dried up in the second half.

Wildcats’ coach Lee Oomen was not available for comment after the game.

The Falcons enter the winter break with a 2-0 WMD record (2-1 overall), a good place for the team to be.

“We’ve got some tough teams to play coming up, and this was a good game to get all my guys lots of minutes,” Wojtas said. “I’m happy with our growth each game, but I’m our biggest critic, I guess, always seeing things to work on and to improve on. Lots of positive takeways, though, tonight.”

WALKERVILLE (24) Sheehy 4 0-0 10, Jo. Lopez 0 1-3 1, Ashbrook 2 0-1 4, Simpson 0 0-2 0, Ja. Lopez 0 2-4 2, Achterhof 2 0-0 5. Totals 8 3-10 24.

PENTWATER (63) Bringedahl 2 2-2 6, Nyberg 1 0-0 2, McDonough 7 1-1 17, Wilkinson 1 0-0 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr 8 0-1 17, Hofmann 3 1-1 7, Macher 2 0-0 4, Stoneman 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 4-5 63.

Walkerville.... 5 9 6 4 — 24

Pentwater.....15 11 21 16 — 63

Three-point goals — Walkerville 3 (Sheehy 2, Achterhof), Pentwater 3 (McDonough 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr). Total fouls — Walkerville 9, Pentwater 15. JV score — Pentwater 55, Walkerville 32.