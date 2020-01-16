PENTWATER — Coming into Wednesday night’s conference matchup, both Mason County Eastern and Pentwater were skidding with two game losing streaks and were looking to get back on track.

With the Falcons missing junior forward Jhordan Miller-Rowe and help from Corinna Hernandez knocking down three threes, the Cardinals came out with the victory, 51-42.

“I just told the girls to go out, play hard and have fun,” said Cardinal head coach Jake Smith. “With it being exam week at the school, it’s hard for them to stay loose, and I’m glad they were able to tonight.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's Oceana's Herald-Journal or buy our e-edition.