PENTWATER — The Pentwater girls basketball team was able to make up for the loss of Jhordan Miller-Rowe, as they picked up an overtime win over Big Rapids Crossroads 35-29 on Wednesday.

“I asked my role players to step up and fill that gap, and thankfully they rose to the challenge,” said Falcons head coach Joe Gorton. “It took us some time to figure out the 2-3 zone without Jhordan. Fortunately, our defense clamped down late in the game.”

