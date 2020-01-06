MANISTEE — Shelby's bid for its first win of the season was turned back Saturday, as Manistee erased the Tigers' four-point halftime lead and came away with a 43-40 win of its own.

Logan Claeys played an excellent game for Shelby (0-4), scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds to keep his team in the game all the way through.

Manistee jumped into the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Shelby 12-6 after the Tigers had held a 20-16 halftime edge. The Chippewas were able to hold on in the final quarter.

Also for the Tigers, Zach Munoz scored eight points, and Joseph Hayes added seven. Shelby's defense forced 20 turnovers.

Will Elbers scored 23 points for Manistee.