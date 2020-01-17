SCOTTVILLE — Shelby started slow and was never able to recover Thursday night as it dropped a 63-43 West Michigan Conference contest at Mason County Central.

The Spartans dominated the game, and only a 19-9 Shelby scoring run in the fourth quarter cut into the MCC lead.

MCC raced out to a 25-10 lead after a quarter and continued to expand it until the fourth, holding the Tigers (1-6, 1-4 WMC) with great defense to boot.

"MCC shot really well tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "They dominated the boards and converted our turnovers into baskets. We played hard but not 'tough' enough tonight."

Gage Landis had a solid night for Shelby, scoring 16 points. Logan Claeys added 13. Joseph Hayes passed out four assists.

SHELBY (43) Hayes 3 0-0 7, Kidder 1 0-0 2, Fraass 1 0-0 3, Landis 5 3-4 16, Claeys 5 3-4 13, Munoz 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-8 43.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (63) Chye 6 0-0 14, Beerman 2 0-0 4, Draper 1 0-0 3, Nichols 1 0-0 2, Simpson 3 0-0 7, M. Strejcek 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 2-4 2, Carrier 10 5-6 29, Q. Strejcek 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 7-12 63.

Shelby..........10 10 4 19 — 43

Mason Co....25 16 15 9 — 63

Three-point goals — Shelby 3 (Hayes, Fraass, Landis), Mason Co. Central 8 (Chye 2, Draper, Carrier 4). Total fouls — Shelby 11, Mason Co. Central 10. JV score — Mason Co. Central 53, Shelby 28.