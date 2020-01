HART — Shelby got off to a quick start Friday night against rival Hart and was able to score its first victory of the season in the county matchup, 46-30.

The visiting Tigers raced out to a 17-8 lead after a quarter, and their defense continued to hold down Hart throughout the game, enabling them to grow the lead most of the way. The Tigers led by as many as 21 points in the game.

