MUSKEGON — Shelby lost a West Michigan Conference matchup to Oakridge Tuesday night, 75-36.

The Tigers dropped to 0-5 on the season (0-3 WMC) with the defeat.

Shelby was unable to slow down the potent Eagles’ attack, as the hosts hit over 53 percent of their shots, including nearly 64 percent from inside the arc. Oakridge also only turned the ball over six times.

“Oakridge controlled the game,” Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. “They shot well, and capitalized on our mistakes. They have a lot of offensive weapons. We battled on the boards but just couldn’t get offensive putbacks.”

Joseph Hayes led the Tigers with 11 points. Logan Claeys and Gage Landis each added six.