MONTAGUE — In a battle of West Michigan Conference unbeatens, Montague just seemed one step ahead of the Shelby Tigers, and was able to hang on to come away with a 54-47 win.

Shelby (7-3, 5-1 WMC) got off to a tremendous start, grabbing a 12-2 lead with great defense and great plays by Lexi Schultz, who scored the last five points of the opening run on a three-point play, followed by a steal and breakaway bucket.

Montague, though, responded with a 20-2 run fueled by its own strong defense, and though the Tigers hung tough the rest of the way, they couldn't retake the lead.

