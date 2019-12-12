SHELBY — Shelby girls basketball sent an early message Friday night that they’re not a team to be taken lightly, defeating last year’s West Michigan Conference runner-up, Whitehall, by a 40-30 score.

The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 WMC) played impressive pressure defense throughout the game, limiting the Vikings’ scoring chances and holding the visitors to 9-of-48 shooting from the floor. Rebounding was huge for Shelby as well, as they grabbed 40 boards to the Vikes’ 33.

“I pretty much have everyone back, and they blew us out last year,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. “That’s a huge confidence builder for us, to beat one of the top teams. We’re on a high right now.”

At the front of the press was point guard Lexi Schultz. Schultz frazzled Whitehall players throughout the game, forcing miscues and rushed shots. The junior guard stuffed the stat sheet with six steals, seven rebounds and four assists to go with six points.

“She jumps well and she’s very athletic,” Wolting said of Schultz. “She’s small, so other kids don’t anticipate she’s going to jump and get a tip here and there. She’s so quick, and she makes things happen on offense like she does on defense.”

The Tigers made a tactical switch to their press during the game, which helped keep Whitehall off balance.

“It wasn’t the typical diamond press that they were running against us, and it threw them off,” Wolting said. “They didn’t know where traps were coming and kind of made mistakes on their own.”

On the offensive end of the court, it was sophomore Ella Olmstead leading the way. Olmstead played confidently throughout, leading all scorers with 14 points and pulling in nine boards.

“By far Ella’s best game,” Wolting said. “She crashed the boards hard, and she was really focused. We practice those short corner shots all the time, and she hit them. She came up big.”

Shelby led every second of the game, but Whitehall made a brief run late in the frenetic third quarter, which saw the teams combine for 31 of the 70 points scored all night. Whitehall hit consecutive three-pointers to cut the Tigers’ lead to one, 27-26, in the final minute. However, Shelby quickly responded with a bucket by Olmstead and then a buzzer-beating layup by freshman Morgan Weirich, putting Shelby back up by five.

From that point on, the Tigers controlled things, outscoring Whitehall 9-4 in the fourth quarter. Again it was Olmstead hitting a key basket, putting her team up seven with three minutes left.

Wolting was impressed with her team’s ability to bounce back after Whitehall’s quick run, chalking it up to the experience they picked up last season.

“I wasn’t sure we were going to make a shot in the third quarter,” Wolting said with a smile. “We would never have come back last year with the same girls. They’ve really grown. Even settling down and knowing that we’re winning, and that we need to get an easy layup instead of forcing shots or forcing passes. I can really see their maturity has grown.”

Kendall Zoulek scored 11 points for Shelby in the win. Sharon Josephson and Lauren Dean each grabbed seven boards for the Tigers.

WHITEHALL (30) K. Martin 1 1-5 4, Wade 1 0-0 3, Evans 0 2-4 2, Glamzi 3 0-0 6, Jeffries 3 5-11 12, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 9-22 30.

SHELBY (40) Schultz 2 2-2 6, Josephson 0 1-2 1, Weirich 1 0-0 2, Dean 1 1-2 4, Olmstead 7 0-0 14, Zoulek 4 2-2 11, C. Brown 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 8-12 40.

Whitehall....5 5 16 4 — 30

Shelby........10 6 15 9 — 40

Three-point goals — Whitehall 3 (K. Martin, Wade, Thompson), Shelby 2 (Dean, Zoulek). Total fouls — Whitehall 12, Shelby 19. Fouled out — C. Brown. JV score — Whitehall 45, Shelby 18.