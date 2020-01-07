SHELBY — Shelby and White Cloud played a tough game Tuesday, but the visiting Indians came out on the winning side this time with a 39-35 victory.

Tigers' coach Sarah Wolting enjoyed seeing her team get the opportunity to be tested by White Cloud, even though the result didn't go her way.

"It was a rough game but a good game for us to see where we need to get better," Wolting said. "White Cloud is a good team. They are a lot like us and focus on defense and they play hard. I think if we played them six times, we’d win three and they’d win three."

Kendall Zoulek had 14 points for Shelby (6-2), and Jillian Mitteer added seven. Ella Olmstead pulled in seven rebounds.