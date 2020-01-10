SCOTTVILLE — Shelby remained unbeaten in the West Michigan Conference Thursday night by fighting off a pesky Mason County Central squad, 42-30.

The Tigers opened up a sizable halftime edge, 23-11, by playing great defense early in the game. MCC was able to push the Tigers a bit later in the game, but Shelby maintained a healthy edge throughout.

Kendall Zoulek had a big night for the Tigers, with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Lexi Schultz added 12 points.

"We are still trying to get back into the swing of things from break but MCC played us tough," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said.

The Tigers will take on Montague Tuesday in a battle of WMC unbeatens.

SHELBY (42) Schultz 2 8-12 12, Dean 1 2-4 5, Olmstead 0 2-4 2, Zoulek 7 1-2 16, Brown 3 1-2 7. Totals 13 14-24 42.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (30) Quigley 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 3, Janicki 1 1-1 4, Tyron 7 1-1 16, VanDyke 1 2-3 4, Miller 0 0-3 0. Totals 11 4-8 30.

Shelby..........7 16 9 10 — 42

Mason Co....4 7 6 13 — 30

Three-point goals—Shelby 2 (Dean, Zoulek), Mason Co. Central 4 (Quigley, Green, Banks, Tyron). Total fouls — Shelby 13, Mason Co. Central 18. JV score — Mason Co. Central 43, Shelby 24.