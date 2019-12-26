SHELBY — Hart looked and played like West Michigan Conference favorites early in the girls basketball season, but someone clearly forgot to tell the Shelby Tigers to stick to the script.

Shelby dominated Friday’s rivalry showdown with Hart on the defensive end, controlling play all the way through in a 43-33 win that moved the Tigers atop the WMC alongside Montague, with each team sporting 4-0 league records. (Shelby is 5-1 overall.)

The Tigers wasted no time imposing their will on the game, outscoring Hart 13-2 in the first quarter. At one point, the Tigers led 22-2, and they cruised into the break with a 24-6 halftime lead. At that point, Hart had made only one field goal.

Shelby kept extending the lead through the third quarter and was up 36-12 before the Pirates made a furious rally to make the final score closer. However, the Pirates couldn’t get any closer than nine points.

“Defense won the game for us tonight,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. “Everyone I put in came ready to play, knowing what to do and ready to play intense defense. I am proud of how my team started the game and kept their focus even in the final minutes.”

Leaders Kendall Zoulek and Lexi Schultz each had huge games for the Tigers, with both players scoring 15 points and grabbing four steals. Ella Olmstead pulled in seven rebounds, and Sharon Josephson posted six boards and five assists.

“It was a great team win,” Wolting said. “Everyone did their job.”

For Hart (5-1, 3-1 WMC), Kendall Williamson scored 12 points and Jayd Hovey added 11, but the rest of the Pirates were held in check.