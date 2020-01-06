MANISTEE — Shelby played an impressive game to ring in 2020 Saturday against Manistee, scoring a 48-26 victory on the road. It was Shelby's fourth consecutive win.

The Tigers (6-1) played great defense throughout the game. Coach Sarah Wolting said Shelby worked on various defensive formations, all of them to great results.

"This was a good game for us to get back into the swing of things," Wolting said. "Everyone was able to play a lot and we were able to work on many different defenses."

Kendall Zoulek led the way for Shelby with 17 points and six rebounds. Lexi Schultz added 14 points, seven boards and five assists.