RAVENNA — Shelby lost its second straight game to Ravenna Friday night, 39-38, surrendering a chance to be in a three-way West Michigan Conference tie in the process.

"We started slow and just could never get over the hump," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "Ravenna played aggressive and made us play out of our element. We’ve got to get better all around with the ball."

The game was close all the way through, including a 20-20 halftime tie. The Tigers (7-4, 5-2 WMC) pulled ahead in the third quarter, but couldn't hang on.

Kendall Zoulek had 19 points and eight rebounds for Shelby, and Lexi Schultz added 10 points and seven boards.