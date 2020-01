BEAR LAKE — Walkerville lost a West Michigan D League contest to Bear Lake Tuesday night by a score of 40-27.

The Wildcats (2-3, 1-3 WMD) struggled to find an offense in the second half, managing only six points as the host Lakers pulled away. Bear Lake held just a 25-21 edge at halftime.

Shane Achterhof led Walkerville with nine points and seven rebounds.