WALKERVILLE — Walkerville coach Lee Oomen said his team's performance in Thursday's 65-40 win over Big Rapids Crossroads was its best of the season.

It was hard to argue given the impressive team win. The Wildcats (3-5, 2-5 WMD) had four players score in double figures, led by Bryce Masterman, who had a career-high 18 points. Alex Sheehy added 15 points, and Jared Lopez nearly managed a double-double, with 10 points and nine rebounds. Jesus Santillan scored 11 points for the Wildcats.