WALKERVILLE — Walkerville hasn't been among the elite in girls basketball in a while, dating back to the 1987 and '88 state championship teams, but the Wildcats are showing signs of that changing this season.

The 'Cats, who received honorable mention in the most recent Division 4 state rankings, improved to 7-0 on the season Monday by downing Orchard View 51-24 in a lopsided game that was never in doubt. It was the fifth of Walkerville's seven wins to come by a double-digit margin; only county foes Hesperia and Pentwater have stayed within 10 of Walkerville so far.

Defense led Walkerville to the early edge in this one, as the 'Cats blanked the Cardinals 10-0 in the first quarter. Showing off their speed and athleticism, the Walkerville defenders blanketed OV's offense early and made life very difficult for the visitors.

