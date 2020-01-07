WALKERVILLE — Walkerville hasn’t been among the elite in girls basketball in a while, dating back to the 1987 and ‘88 state championship teams, but the Wildcats are showing signs of that changing this season.

The ‘Cats, who received honorable mention in the most recent Division 4 state rankings, improved to 7-0 on the season Monday by downing Orchard View 51-24 in a lopsided game that was never in doubt. It was the fifth of Walkerville’s seven wins to come by a double-digit margin; only county foes Hesperia and Pentwater have stayed within 10 of Walkerville so far.

Defense led Walkerville to the early edge in this one, as the ‘Cats blanked the Cardinals 10-0 in the first quarter. Showing off their speed and athleticism, the Walkerville defenders blanketed OV’s offense early and made life very difficult for the visitors.

“We kept Orchard View in front of us, mostly,” Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. “Their guards are pretty quick. We kept them out of the middle of the paint and played some pretty good defense, collectively, as a team. It was pretty impressive.”

Walkerville scored the first seven points of the game within the first 3:15 of tip-off, forcing a Cardinals timeout after Zamorah De La Paz got a steal and easy basket. The Wildcats didn’t keep up that scoring pace, but their defensive effort ensured they wouldn’t have to.

The ‘Cats entered each of the past two seasons with high expectations that weren’t met. Pascavis said the difference for this group is the work they put in over the off-season is now paying off.

“Defensively, they’re playing a lot faster,” Pascavis said. “And we’re hitting shots. Most of the girls worked hard on their game in the summertime and the spring, and it’s showing off a little right now. It’s going good.”

Junior guard Mykaela Berumen is a difference-maker. A starter since her freshman season, Berumen calmly runs the offense and tenaciously goes after opposing ballhandlers. She led the way again Monday with 15 points, a game high; 12 of those came in the first half.

“She does take command,” Pascavis said. “She calls the plays. She’s our captain. She really pushes it, and it’s hard to stop when she comes left to right. It makes it a lot easier.”

De La Paz has emerged early in the season as well as a two-way threat, and she scored 12 points in the win, mostly on fast breaks. Julie Sheehy is the team’s defensive specialist, but she too can get to the basket on occasion, and she added eight points.

The team’s athletic advantages against most opponents inform its style of play, as getting out and running with a fast pace is key.

“We want to push it as fast as we can and try to push our level of play on the other team,” Pascavis said. “We try to get going and keep it going the whole time.”

The Wildcats are, understandably, fired up about their start to the season, but are keeping things in perspective. Tougher tests are to come, starting later this week with clashes against Mesick and Big Rapids Crossroads, both teams Pascavis feels can match up with the Wildcats athletically.

“Confidence is pretty high,” Pascavis said. “We’re trying to keep them a little grounded, because we really haven’t proven anything yet. We’re just trying to take it game by game..It’ll be more of a challenge for us (playing Mesick and Crossroads). Those will be battles.”

ORCHARD VIEW (24) Morrisey 1 0-0 2, Filipiak 3 0-2 8, McGrath 0 1-2 1, TenHove 6 1-2 13. Totals 10 2-6 24.

WALKERVILLE (51) Sheehy 4 0-0 8, De La Paz 5 1-2 12, Masta 1 0-0 3, Chase 1 0-0 3, Drum 2 0-0 4, Berumen 5 3-6 15, Santillan 1 2-2 4, Wightman 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-10 51.

Orchard View.... 0 10 10 4 — 24

Walkerville........15 13 15 8 — 51

Three-point goals — Orchard View 2 (Filipiak 2), Walkerville 5 (De La Paz, Masta, Chase, Berumen 2). Total fouls — Orchard View 13, Walkerville 10.