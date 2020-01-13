WALKERVILLE — Walkerville defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Friday night, 50-36, behind a huge game from Zamorah De La Paz.

The freshman De La Paz scored 24 points to carry the Wildcats to the win and keep them unbeaten on the season at 9-0 (6-0 WMD).

"Zamorah De La Paz was making a lot of hustle plays for us under the basket and had a lot of second-chance points," Wildcats' coach Marc Pascavis said.

Jenna Drum scored eight points for Walkerville, including a couple of clutch three-pointers, and Mykaela Berumen added seven points with great defense and rebounding.