Christmas came one week early in Shelby for Oceana Golf Club.

Last Wednesday night, Dec. 18, the members of Oceana Golf Club voted overwhelmingly, 117-1, to sell the non-profit public course to Oceana County native Jason Wenk.

The 1998 Shelby High School graduate agreed to pay $391,500 for 90% ownership under his Oceana Family Holdings, LLC. Those funds will be used to pay off the entire OGC debt.

Immediately after the sale closes Wenk will continue to work with Shelby State Bank, then invest $200,000 in the spring of 2020, and an additional $200,000 in the spring of 2021. The successful pioneer in the wealth management and technology industry has come full circle from a former OGC cart boy to new OGC owner.

“It’s exciting, and what’s really nice is the overall support shown from this vote,” said Wenk. “I think there’s a great deal of responsibility that goes with it, but the people around the club are so passionate about the history of the course, and I’m happy to share the excitement of this new chapter.”

The par-73 OGC opened in 1962 and became Oceana County’s first golf course. Designed and developed by Shelby and Hart golf enthusiasts, it features rolling hills with numerous trees, water hazards, and fast greens.

“About two years ago my father Carl told me the OGC was accumulating debt to where it was problematic to operate,” said Jason. “And about eight months ago at Kayla and my wedding he said the future of the course still looks bad. I love this course and wouldn’t want to come home and see it overgrown or die.

“So I thought this was a unique way to come in and fix the organizational and financial structure. There’s no reason this can’t be the finest golf course within 100 miles from here.”

“For us kids back then, our golf course was our sanctuary,” added Wenk. “It kept us out of trouble and it was a special place. I tell people I owe my life’s work to the fact that I played a game when I was young and what I learned from that game. It gave me the tools to be successful in other things.

“I hope the kids in school today will look at this and realize that just because you come from a small town doesn’t mean you can’t do big things. And just because you go away doesn’t mean you can’t come back and do something meaningful in your hometown.”

The current 186 members will not receive cash considerations, but will continue to enjoy all their current benefits and maintain 10% ownership in the holding company.

“It’s a straight asset sale with some stipulations,” said OGC President Kyle Klotz. “And by keeping 10% ownership we have the right to enforce the contract. So many people have worked so hard and volunteered so much that it’s important to keep that

home-grown feeling alive. Keeping 10% ownership lets us still have a voice and partnership.”

“I guess it’s like whether you want to have a big piece of a small pie or whether you want a small piece of a big pie,” said OGC member Rod Wyns. “But a bigger piece of nothing is still nothing.”

“It’s going to take a lot of money,” says Wenk. “But I’m trying to structure it so it won’t require anyone else’s money but my own. I have no ambition to turn this place into something that makes a dollar. The only economic benefit I have is the tax

depreciation.”

Many of the members first met Wenk on Nov. 14, when he gave a presentation and answered questions about the sale. Some members came to that initial meeting thinking this deal sounded too good to be true, but most of them left impressed by

Wenk’s proposal.

“I found him quite sincere,” said OGC member Dennis Morgan. “There are people out there who want to give back with no strings attached. Folks may not be used to that idea and suspicion ensues. I think it’s a no-brainer.”

The 39 year old Wenk lives in Venice, Calif. and has made a fortune as developer of several successful financial investment corporations. He is now busy as founder and CEO of the recently launched Altruist Corporation in the Los Angeles area, and he has no intention of operating the day-to-day duties of his hometown golf course.

“I want to make sure the members think that this course is still theirs,” says Wenk. “And I think it’s incredibly important that it continues to be run by local people. I believe you hire the best people and let them do their job, they just need more resources.

“The first person I think of whenever I think of Oceana Golf Club is Marc Inglis. I can’t ever see letting him go.”

Marc Inglis is just OGC’s second PGA professional. He took over management duties in 1992 and first knew Jason when he was on the Shelby golf team in the late 1990s.

“He was a quiet kid and a good golfer,” said Inglis. “But that was a long time ago. Now every day I research this guy I am more impressed with his success and his ideas. He understands how much this place means to Shelby and the area overall. He’s competitive and it’s exciting to be working with someone who’s got a vision. He’ll make this better for the members, and it will be a place where people will want to come to, not just for golf, but for all that it’s going to offer in the future.”

“These last eight months of discussion with Jason seemed promising, but you never really know, so you’re always anxious until the actual vote,” said Inglis. “It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders, I can tell you that. I’m excited, refreshed, and ready to start right now.”

OGC Head Grounds Superintendent Corey Parmalee is also happy to see his former high school golf teammate take ownership of the course.

“Having a job next year, that’s exciting.” said Parmalee. “He’s genuine, compassionate. Even this fall Jason kept in contact with me and wanted to make sure that my family’s needs were met. He’s given us hope instead of that ‘here we go again’ kind of thinking. We’re going to be able to take care of this place much easier and quicker, too.”

“Everything I’ve done, I’ve tried to take care of the people around me,” says Wenk. “I think that comes from growing up around here. My parents both worked at a factory in Whitehall. So as a kid, I was able to see how frustrating it was working for a company that treats its employees kind of poorly and never lets them have input. I would never want to treat people the way I saw my parents were treated.”

Jason’s father, Carl Wenk. is now retired and a current OGC member.

“Jason is an easygoing kid,” says Carl. “He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. I don’t know where he got his business sense, but he’s got that special ‘something’ that very few others have.”

There are now five golf courses in Oceana County. Even with the summer tourists, there are too many venues and not enough golfers. OGC has not shown a profit in more than 20 years. It was a desperate financial situation with no solution in sight.

“Jason doesn’t have to do what he’s doing,” said OGC board member Doug Raeth. “He could wait until spring when the bank takes it over and he could buy it for a lot less and do whatever he wants with it.”

“The biggest push is to try to get more kids and families involved,” said Wenk. “There’s a lot more options and distractions for kids today, but we’ve got a great opportunity to broaden the participation of the sport that can be played by all ages. It’s not going to happen instantly, but that doesn’t mean we should not pursue that goal.”

Jason doesn’t get to play as much golf as he used to, but still maintains a single digit handicap. He says he’s played all over the world, but is still partial to the place where he learned the game.

“I haven’t played here in nearly 15 years, but I remember every hole,” said Wenk. “I mean, this place has so much character. It’s a place where long hitters can play, but it also takes every club in your bag. Lots of risk and reward holes. The greens and the slopes take some time to figure out. We considered it a real home course advantage when other schools came to play us. Now I just hope I can come back and earn a first-round bye in the club championship.”

It will take a couple more weeks before the sale is officially closed, but Wenk has already made his presence felt. Two months ago, he approved the start of course improvements. He financed the installation of new tile and drainage lines on several holes.

OGC’s short list of needs include all new golf carts, new grounds maintenance equipment, and a new irrigation system. Other additions like a driving range and new facilities are also in the future, and that bright future may be the greatest Christmas gift OGC employees, members, and all golfers could ever ask for.