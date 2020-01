MUSKEGON — Hart had a rough offensive night against a dominant North Muskegon team Tuesday, losing a West Michigan Conference game 65-28.

The Pirates (4-6, 0-6 WMC) couldn’t muster any sustained runs against a long and athletic Norsemen squad, and also struggled to contain the hosts’ impressive offense. North Muskegon led 40-16 at halftime.

Ayden Beachum scored 11 points for Hart, including all eight of the Pirates’ points in the opening quarter.