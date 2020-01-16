WHITEHALL — For the second week in a row, Hart pulled off a late comeback to earn a win in the West Michigan Conference jamboree, this time at Whitehall.

The Pirates, who trailed Whitehall by 12 points going into round three, scored 260.2 points in the final round, outscoring the Vikings by 21.2 and securing their second straight jamboree win, 642.94-633.74.

Shelby finished in fourth place, with a team score of 546.4.

Hart, despite its small roster, put up big points all meet long, with solid scores in each of the first two rounds that put it in position to steal the win in round three. The Pirates benefited from eight penalty points assessed to Whitehall, while performing clean routines themselves.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's Oceana's Herald-Journal, or buy our e-edition.