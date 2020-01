WHITE CLOUD — Hart slugged out an impressive road win over White Cloud Tuesday night, 32-27.

The Pirates took a 20-13 lead into halftime and maintained an edge the rest of the way in a defensive battle.

The host Indians concentrated their defensive efforts on slowing down Pirate stars Jayd Hovey and Nicole Rockwell, opening things up for other Hart players to step in.

Rylee Noggle delivered, leading the team with 11 points. Kendall Williamson added seven.