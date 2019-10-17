SHELBY — Hart did its job Thursday at Oceana Golf Club, running two solid races to earn the titles in both the boys’ and girls’ versions of the Oceana cross-country meet.

The Pirates, who hold the #1 (girls) and #8 (boys) spots in Division 3 in the most recent MichiganCrossCountry.com rankings, dominated the races, which were run together. The girls’ team earned a perfect score, with the top five finishers and 10 of the top 11. The Hart boys had 11 of the top 13 finishers.

The Pirate girls knew essentially by just arriving to the course safely they were going to win the race, but the team fosters a healthy competition to keep motivation high in each race. Top runners Audrey Enns and Savannah Ackley showed off that motivation by running the only two sub-20-minute times in the race. Enns edged Ackley by 3.8 seconds for the win. Times overall were slower than last year’s race, and it was the first time since 2015 that no runner cracked the current all-time top 10 times for the girls in the county meet. (That year, the course was mistakenly drawn up as shorter than a 5K, so times did not count towards the all-time top 10.)

“That’s definitely extremely helpful, just pushing each other,” Ackley said after the race. “You’re getting that workout you need. It definitely helps push us to work harder and get better.”

Lynae Ackley, Brenna Aerts and MacKenzie Stitt rounded out the scoring and the top five overall spots in the girls’ race. Becci Castillo was the first non-Pirate to finish and had a solid run, posting a time of 21:25.4. Panthers’ coach Doug Baird said preseason that he believed Castillo is capable of a sub-20-minute race, and Thursday’s was as close as Castillo has come this year. It was also only five seconds off her personal best.

The Pirates showed off their depth with good runs from their non-scorers as well, led by Layla Creed in seventh place. Lauren VanderLaan, Savanna Owens, Abigail Pretty and Morgan Marvin all managed to top every county runner besides Castillo.

Lauren Brown was Shelby’s top finisher, taking 12th place, and Walkerville’s Julie Sheehy led the Wildcats with an 18th-place finish.

Oceana County Girls Cross Country Meet Results

Team results: 1-Hart 15 2-Shelby 50.

1-Audrey Enns Ha 19:32.4 2-Savannah Ackley Ha 19:36.2 3-Lynae Ackley Ha 20:08.4 4-Brenna Aerts Ha 20:27.1 5-MacKenzie Stitt Ha 20:46.1 6-Becci Castillo He 21:25.4 7-Layla Creed Ha 21:55.4 8-Lauren VanderLaan Ha 22:17.1 9-Savanna Owens Ha 22:34.1 10-Abigail Pretty Ha 22:35.2.

11-Morgan Marvin Ha 22:50.4 12-Lauren Brown S 23:02.4 13-Sadie Sorensen Ha 23:04.9 14-Jade Self Ha 24:35.4 15-Dayrin Ramirez Ha 24:55.0 16-Maya Cornaby S 25:01.8 17-Claire Peterson S 25:16.6 18-Julie Sheehy W 25:19.1 19-Kelly VanderKodde Ha 25:19.8 20-Gina VanderKodde Ha 25:37.7.

21-Sydney Hasted He 26:09.5 22-Lindsey Trantham S 26:22.4 23-Lindsey Harvell S 26:37.6 24-Taylor Stapel He 27:25.1 25-Hailey Moss S 31:48.6 26-Bridney Galindo Ha 35:26.4 27-Maggie Sweet W 38:42.9 28-Hayley Adams W 39:07.6 29-Briseida Brito S 39:57.3.

In the boys’ meet, Hart’s Alex Enns and Walkerville’s Shane Achterhof staged one of the duels the two have made commonplace over the past couple of years. Enns won this round by 25 seconds, avenging an 11-second defeat to Achterhof last year. Hart won the title by a 22-48 score over Walkerville. Hesperia, the other team to score, finished third.

The Wildcat senior has battled injury at times this year, and as with the girls’ meet, times were slower than last year throughout the race. Enns’ finish was the only one to take a top-10 all-time spot, coming in at #9.

“It’s a nice change of pace, having that competition,” Achterhof, just one day removed from securing the West Michigan D League individual title, said. “I raced (last Wednesday) and just sort of had to do whatever. Coming here today...it’s nice. I get better times. It’s better practice for the big races.”

Hart’s Spencer VanderZwaag grabbed the #3 position, followed by Achterhof’s teammate, Alex Sheehy. Hunter Tubbs, Clayton Ackley and Seth Ackley secured the last three top-7 medalist positions, and six more Pirates followed him, led by Wyatt Dean, Noah Bosley and Michael Tubbs.

Chris Stapel claimed the top finish for Hesperia, placing 14th, and Ethan Sill led Shelby, in 15th place. As in the girls’ race, Pentwater did not compete, although the Falcons did run in the junior-high race that followed the varsity.

Oceana County Boys Cross Country Meet Results

Team results: 1-Hart 22 2-Walkerville 48 3-Hesperia 66.

1-Alex Enns Ha 17:14.1 2-Shane Achterhof W 17:39.2 3-Spencer VanderZwaag Ha 17:46.4 4-Alex Sheehy W 17:50.3 5-Hunter Tubbs Ha 17:51.3 6-Clayton Ackley Ha 17:54.8 7-Seth Ackley Ha 17:58.2 8-Wyatt Dean Ha 18:15.6 9-Noah Bosley Ha 18:21.2 10-Michael Tubbs Ha 18:32.7.

11-Zach Bitely Ha 18:46.7 12-Caleb Bitely Ha 19:17.0 13-Max Nienhuis Ha 19:28.1 14-Chris Stapel He 19:44.4 15-Ethan Sill S 20:19.8 16-Easton VanderZwaag 20:26.4 17-Mason Contreras Ha 20:53.4 18-Isaac Scouten S 20:53.4 19-Brendan Nienhuis Ha 21:03.3 20-Matthew Ashbrook W 21:04.6.

21-Gabriel Brasser He 21:09.1 22-Evan Bowkamp He 21:13.9 23-Brandon Vanderzanden Ha 21:28.3 24-Jake Smith He 21:50.2 25-Tommy Harvell S 22:31.0 26-Aaron Ashbrook W 22:48.3 27-Tyler Coker Ha 22:51.4 28-Collin Chase W 22:53.0 29-Mack Baird He 23:37.3 30-Kyle Eerdmans He 26:18.0 31-Peyton Walton He 27:33.4 32-Fischer Brondstetter W 32:46.9.