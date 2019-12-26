HART — Hart posted a dominating performance Saturday at its home invitational, scoring 244 team points to win the title by a whopping 96.5 points over runner-up Grant.

The Pirates put eight of their wrestlers into the finals at their weight classes, and six of those eight earned championships.

The six champions were Mason Cantu at 140 pounds, Leo Guadarrama at 171, Tanner Breitwisch at 285, Bryce Jorissen at 103, Trayce Tate at 112 and Chance Alvesteffer at 130.

Each champion was impressive in their title match. Maybe the most entertaining match was Jorissen’s tangle against Three Rivers’ Ashton Coon, a fast-paced battle that ended in a 14-9 decision for the Pirate 103-pounder. Guadarrama scored a pin in his finals match, as did Breitwisch, and Tate, Alvesteffer and Cantu each won by close decisions.

Runners-up for Hart were Fabian Vilches-Mendoza at 135 and Jerry Brandel at 145. Both dropped close decision matches in the finals.

Braeden Carskadon took third place at 215, and Zane Thomas (152), Adrian Rendon (160), Cesar Velasquez (189) and Trenton Swihart (119) each finished fourth.