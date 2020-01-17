HOLTON — Hart was dominant Wednesday in earning two wins at the Holton Quad. The Pirates defeated Ravenna 66-6 to remain unbeaten in West Michigan Conference action, and beat Kent City 49-21.

Several Pirates collected 2-0 records on the night. Tanner Breitwisch and Spencer VanderZwaag earned a pair of wins by pin, and Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu, Jerry Brandel, Leo Guadarrama, Trayce Tate and Braeden Carskadon each earned one pin en route to a 2-0 mark. Fabian Vilches-Mendoza scored two wins by decision.