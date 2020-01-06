ALLENDALE — Hart earned a solid eighth-place finish out of 17 schools at a very competitive Allendale Invitational tournament Saturday.

The Pirates put five of their wrestlers on the podium at the tournament, including three runners-up. Mason Cantu (140 pounds), Jerry Brandel (145) and Leo Guadarrama (171) were all finalists and earned second place in their wight classes.

Two more Pirates, Chance Alvesteffer (130) and Thomas Tanner (160), finished in third place.

Hesperia also wrestled at the meet. The Panthers' placements were not reported, but Mack Baird led the team with a 3-1 record at 135 pounds. Korbin Klaus wrestled to a 3-2 mark at 140, and Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly won a pair of matches at 112.