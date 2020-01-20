LEROY — Hart didn't just go 5-0 Saturday at the Pine River Duals. By defeating the host Bucks in the finals, 40-20, Hart sent a message to the team most likely to be its top competition at the district meet next month.
Hart, which entered the meet ranked #7 in Division 4 to Pine River's #6, was terrific all day. The Pirates also defeated Zeeland East (58-18), Traverse City West (63-15), Mason County Central (64-18) and Marquette (58-15) on the day.
Six Pirate wrestlers earned perfect 5-0 records on the day: Bryce Jorissen, Trayce Tate, Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu, Thomas Tanner and Leo Guadarrama. In addition, Spencer VanderZwaag and Tanner Breitwisch logged 4-1 records.