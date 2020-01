CUSTER —Hesperia dominated defensively in Tuesday night’s game against Mason County Eastern, scoring a 54-38 win.

The Panthers (4-6) held MCE to just 18 percent shooting and controlled the boards, led by Emmi Tinkham, who grabbed 18 rebounds. Tinkham also had 12 points and three blocked shots.

Emily Bayle had another huge game on offense, scoring 30 points and also recording five steals.

“It was a good team win,” Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said.