MONTAGUE — Hesperia took fifth place Saturday afternoon at the Montague Mat Cat Classic, scoring 95.5 team points to top Mona Shores by 11.

Fremont racked up 223.5 points to easily take the title.

Three Panthers made the finals at their weight classes, with two taking championships. River Roberson and Mack Baird each claimed titles, while Korbin Klaus took second place.

Roberson was the top dog at 130, scoring three victories on the day, two by pin. He pinned Fremont’s Alex Gleason in the title match. Baird took four wins at 135 to earn his championship, scoring two pins and a technical fall along the way. His pin over Mona Shores’ Gavyn Stout in the finals gave him the title.

Klaus reached the finals at 145 with two victories by pin and a decision win in the semifinals. He fought out a tough match with Hudsonville’s Tyler Arntz in the championship bout, falling by a 3-2 decision.

Alex Sayer was the fourth Panther to place, scoring a third-place finish at 103. He won both of his victories by pin.