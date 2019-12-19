HESPERIA — Hesperia opened its wrestling season at home last Wednesday, splitting two matches at a quad meet.

The Panthers lost 45-21 to West Ottawa to start the night before finishing with a 51-30 victory over Big Rapids.

Hesperia filled 10 of the 14 weight classes on the night, which put the Panthers at a disadvantage against West Ottawa, a much larger school that had only two vacancies, one of which mirrored Hesperia’s at 112 pounds.

“Overall, I thought we kicked off well,” Hesperia coach Doug Baird said. “The kids came and wrestled hard today for Hesperia. We’ve got plenty of things to work on, but I like what they’ve been giving to us in practice. They’ve been working hard, paying attention and getting the job done. I think we’ll have a nice season overall, and hopefully we can use some of the things we learned tonight to build off the rest of the way.”

The standout Panther was one of the team’s most accomplished wrestlers, Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly. He was the only Panther to both wrestle and win twice, earning a 7-0 decision against West Ottawa’s Matthew Hakken and posting a 5-2 decision over Big Rapids’ Brody Sleeper. Both opponents were quality foes, Baird said.

“That West Ottawa kid has been to Fargo nationals a couple of times, and is arguably their best guy,” Baird said. “In his second match, Sleeper, his dad was the head coach for Big Rapids for a number of years. Aydan had two nice quality opponents and was able to squeeze out a couple of nice victories.

“Those are the types of performances we expect out of our all-staters. I was really pleased with him...He was up at 119. His alpha (weight) says he can go down to 112, so he’s a small 119-pounder. I think he handled the adjustment well.”

A few other Hesperia wrestlers went 2-0, including the team’s other returning all-stater, Mack Baird, who won 7-1 by decision against West Ottawa and by forfeit against the Cardinals. Cole Conkle also went 2-0, both by forfeit. River Roberson went 2-0, one by forfeit and the other a tight 3-2 decision against West Ottawa’s Emilio Castenada.

Alex Sayer, the Panthers’ promising freshman at 103, scored a pin victory against West Ottawa’s Traie Bumstead and won by forfeit against Big Rapids.

“It’s got to be kind of nerve-wracking, as a freshman, to get your start,” Baird said. “Overall, he looks really good. I’m expecting some good things for him.”

Another Panther Baird was pleased with was freshman Zander Nadjkovic at 171. Nadjkovic went 0-2 against more experienced foes, but Baird said he expects big things in Nadjkovic’s future. Marcus Hoaglin, the new heavyweight, split his two matches and also earned praise.

“This was the first night he wrestled,” Baird said of Hoaglin. “He was able to pick up the win against Big Rapids, and he wrestled hard against his West Ottawa opponent.”

Baird pointed out before the season that dual meets wouldn’t be where the Panthers likely shine, given that as of now, they cannot fill all 14 weight classes. Still, he sees improvements coming.

“I like where we’re sitting,” Baird said. “I think we’ve got some grit. I think the kids will come back to practice focused and ready to go.”

The opening quad was also Hesperia’s annual Toys for Tots fundraiser. Fans were welcomed to bring an unwrapped toy in lieu of an admission fee for the quad, and dozens of toys were donated. The toys will be given to needy families in Hesperia.

“I think, in society today, there’s so much need and so many people are challenged,” Baird said. “I thank the school for allowing us to do something like that. Obviously the school could take a door (charge), and they don’t. They let the people come in with the toys. So I want to thank the school board and the administration...for getting behind us on that.

“It is something I’m really proud of the guys (for), that we can use our wrestling for the Toys for Tots, and obviously the cancer Pink-Out coming up. Those things, I think, are critical to the development of young student-athletes, to see the idea of giving and helping out.”