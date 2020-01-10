HESPERIA — Hesperia split its two matches Wednesday at its home quad, earning a 54-30 win over Holton in conference action and losing to Orchard View 48-36.

Every match in both duals was either a pin or a forfeit, and every Panthers win against OV was by pin.

River Roberson, Mack Baird, Kamryn Rosencrans and Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly each won both their matches by pin Wednesday, and Alex Sayer and Korbin Klaus each had a pin victory as well as a forfeit.

Winners against Holton also included Cole Conkle, Zander Nadjkovic and Marcus Hoaglin.