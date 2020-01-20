LAKEVIEW — Hesperia's wrestling team finished a solid fourth out of 12 schools at Saturday's Lakeview Invitational, edging Evart by four points for that spot. The Panthers scored 103 points, with winner Kent City tallying 210.
Mack Baird was the top Panther performer Saturday, winning the 130-pound weight class. Baird earned a pin and a major decision to reach the finals, where he was set to face teammate River Roberson. Roberson, though, forfeited to Baird, taking second place. Roberson earned a pin and a decision.
Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, at 103, joined Roberson as a runner-up. Sturtevant-Roesly scored a pair of pin wins before falling to unbeaten Grant Stahl of Mount Pleasant in the finals.
Korbin Klaus, at 145, and Zander Najdkovic, at 171, each placed third. Both earned two victories by pin on the day. Isaiah Gardner added a fourth-place finish at 112, and Alex Sayer was fourth at 103.