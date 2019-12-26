SHELBY — With all three county wrestling teams together last Wednesday at the Shelby Quad, Hart staked its claim as the top team in the area with victories over both Shelby and Hesperia.

The Pirates dominated against Shelby, blanking the Tigers 79-0, before defeating Hesperia 56-21. Shelby salvaged a split for the evening by defeating Manistee 39-30 in its second match. Hesperia also defeated Manistee, 60-18, in the first dual of the night.

One of the brightest signs for these Pirates is that they earned bonus points in all but one of their individual match wins, which bodes well for future matchups.

“We need to do that with the team we have to do what we want to do at the end of the season,” Hart coach Brad Altland said. “That’s something we’ve been trying to push in the practice room. We’re getting there. The boys wrestled well today.”

The Hart/Shelby match started quickly, as the Pirates earned first-period pins in each of the first four matchups and won by forfeit in the fifth. Match #6 was the first to go the distance, as Trenton Swihart topped Ezequiel Gonzalez by a 15-7 major decision.

From there, the Pirates kept rolling. Fabian Vilches-Mendoza earned a pin, followed by a Hart forfeit win. Guillermo Ortega won by pin, Mason Cantu scored a technical fall, and Jerry Brandel and Thomas Tanner each earned pins. Adrian Rendon picked up a forfeit win as well. Leo Guadarrama beat Jakob Whitlow 10-2 in the final matchup of the dual.

Altland said he was surprised his team had so much success in the rivalry battle.

“I know they had quite a transition year and they didn’t match up with us very well,” Altland said. “I was surprised by a shutout, but that’s the way it worked out. Both of us have a little bit of sickness running through us, so that changed things.”

Hart kept the ride going against Hesperia. Tanner Breitwisch capped a 2-0 night with a pin to start off the dual, and Vilches-Mendoza scored his second pin of the night as well. Chance Alvesteffer edged River Roberson 9-5 in the closest match of the night, and Cantu scored his second technical fall against Korbin Klaus, an impressive win for him.

Brandel, Tanner and Rendon scored consecutive pins, and forfeit wins for Guadarrama and Cesar Velasquez finished things up.

Cantu’s two wins stood out to Altland, but one of the Pirates’ most impressive performances, to him, was a loss; freshman Trayce Tate pushed Hesperia’s Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly to the limit before falling 10-8 in overtime.

“I thought Trayce Tate had a great match,” Altland said. “He lost in overtime, but that was a really great match against a quality kid, as a freshman. That was the right move for us, bumping him up to wrestle 119.”

The Pirates have gotten off to a quick start, earning an 8-0 record in duals already. Considering the amount of talent Hart graduated off last year’s team, it’s an extremely impressive start.

One thing Hart has benefited from early this season, though, is the continuity of having several younger brothers of former Pirate wrestlers on this year’s team. Guadarrama, Cantu, Rendon, Tate, Vilches-Mendoza and Bosley all had very recent older brothers who wrestled for Hart.

“It makes a big difference,” Altland said. “The older brothers are coming home from college, so that helps. The kids who are undefeated get reality checks here in about a week.

“That continuity, we’ve pretty much seen all the seniors we graduated stop by the mat room and talk...That’s helped immensely. They’re pretty proud of the program, and they should be. Those boys did a good job. They’re proud of what these guys are doing, and we are too.”

Shelby, meanwhile, has shown improvement already in the early season, but with experience a major issue on the roster, the Tigers have an uphill climb ahead of them.

“We have a lot of new guys, and they just haven’t been in enough matches to understand match situations and what to do and what position (to be in),” Tigers’ coach Dustin Dean said. “That’ll come with more mat time.”

Shelby’s most experienced wrestler, Whitlow, did salvage his night with a 14-10 decision win over Manistee’s Keith Barke. Laz Madrigal was the only other Tiger to wrestle and win, pinning Ben Ceplina, but Shelby was able to pick up the win due to Manistee’s small roster.

Like Hart, though, the Tigers saw something good in a loss. Gonzalez was pinned in the final period by Raegan Codden against Manistee, but his effort in that match and the loss to Swihart stood out to Dean.

“He lost his match, but man, he battled, and I really like to see that,” Dean said. “I have a couple of younger kids who are battling but they just don’t know what to do yet. We saw some improvement with more effort.”

The Tigers are optimistic that more time on the mat will yield improvements. Shelby was set to head to Chippewa Hills for an invitational over the weekend, and will compete at another invite at Grand Haven before returning to the routine after winter break.

“That’s the key thing for these kids is just getting on the mat, because they haven’t been on it for a long time,” Dean said.

Hesperia felt good about its effort. For one thing, the Panthers bumped their varsity roster from 10 to 11 with the debut of freshman Isaiah Gardner, who earned pins in both his matches.

“For him to start his varsity career out 2-0 tonight, he’s a 112-pounder and his alpha doesn’t allow him down, so he bumped up to 125 today,” Hesperia coach Doug Baird said. “I really liked his attitude out there and he came away 2-0.”

Another wrestler to earn two pins was freshman Alex Sayer, at 103 pounds. He’s shown early that he has great potential.

“Sayer, down at 103, has just been brilliant,” Baird said. “I’ve been really pleased with him.”

Sturtevant-Roesly also went 2-0, scoring a pin against Manistee in addition to the thrilling win over Tate. Mack Baird scored a pin against Hart and won by forfeit over Manistee to score his own 2-0 record.

“I really like where we’re sitting overall,” coach Baird said. “I think the kids are wrestling more aggressive. We have some things to take care of technique-wise, but I like the heart our kids showed.”