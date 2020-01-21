HESPERIA — Coming off a dramatic win over Manistee Catholic Thursday night, it was key for Pentwater not to take Hesperia, a non-conference foe, lightly.

The Falcons didn't, playing businesslike basketball throughout and running an effective fast-paced offense to cruise to a 64-27 win.

"We just talked about, at the beginning of the game, coming off Thursday's game, we just have to continue to win every quarter and stay focused on that," Falcons' coach Ashley Wojtas said. "Don't focus on the scoreboard. Focus on, are we winning the quarter defensively, offensively, and rebounds?

"Tonight, we challenged ourselves to get far more rebounds than we have in the past six games. I think we definitely did that."

