CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team’s entered this week’s play with pivotal games in the West Michigan D League that could go a long way in determining the conference winner at the end of the year.

On Wednesday night, the Cardinals suffered a key setback in falling to unbeaten Pentwater, 62-52, and there’s a looming game Friday with Manistee Catholic in Manistee yet to come.

Pentwater put Eastern in an early hole in the first quarter, and the Cardinals tried to claw out of it to no avail.

“It was a rollercoaster of a game. We had a hot first quarter, but I think reality set in of the quality of both teams and a battle of first- and second-place teams,” said Pentwater head coach Ashley Wojtas. “I have to give Eastern credit for battling back and fighting us until the end of the game.

