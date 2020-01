HOLTON — Pentwater played a strong game Tuesday and picked up a needed win over Holton, 48-25.

Pentwater led 18-16 at halftime before controlling the second half, especially on defense, outscoring Holton 13-4 in the third quarter.

Terra Cluchey led the Falcons with 22 points, and Mika Hugo added 11. Mikaylyn Kenney had seven rebounds.