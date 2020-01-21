MONTAGUE — Shelby's margin for error wasn't high against Montague Tuesday night, and the Tigers made too many mistakes to pull off a surprise win, falling to the host Wildcats 51-37.

Shelby started and finished the first half with struggles holding on to the ball against the Wildcat press. Montague stormed out to an 8-0 lead to start the game and led 16-8 at halftime due to forcing turnovers and getting easy baskets. The 'Cats finished the half similarly, closing on a 13-5 scoring run.

"Our inefficiency offensively helped their offense, because they got down and got some fast breaks and 4-on-3 transitions because we turned the ball over in our offense," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said.

