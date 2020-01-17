WYOMING — Shelby scored a dramatic victory, its first of the season, Wednesday night at the Godwin Heights Quad. The Tigers defeated Montague 37-36 thanks to a clutch win from Xavior Charles in the final bout of the match.

In the second dual, Shelby fell to Godwin Heights 48-30.

The Montague match was a battle throughout, but the Tigers took a big early lead with four straight wins. Marco Garcia scored a pin in that span, as well as a decision win by Lorenzo Rodriguez and two straight forfeits. After a pin by Jakob Whitlow and another forfeit, Shelby held a commanding 33-6 lead.

The Wildcats stormed back, though, with three pins and two forfeits, to grab a 36-33 lead going into the final bout, at 135 pounds. Charles needed to score bonus points to win, because Montague held the tiebreaker, having earned three pins to Shelby's two.

The Tiger wrestler came through, beating Montague's Michael Moore by a 9-1 major decision, giving Shelby the win.

Garcia, Whitlow and Charles each posted 2-0 records for Shelby on the night, as did Laz Madrigal.